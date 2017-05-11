Cancer patients become models for the day

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- With a makeup brush to her face guided by the expert hands of a stylist, Robin Eldridge feels a bit like royalty.

"It felt good having somebody doing that," Eldridge said. "You do it to yourself and you don't really know if you're doing it right or not, but to have an expert doing it, you felt like a princess."

Eldridge of New Albany may feel like someone in a fairy tale, but her reality is more daunting. She said this Valentine's Day, she was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"I have about a 5 percent chance of making it past a year medically speaking, but I don't think I'm going to be one of those," she said.

The makeup room isn't in some fancy studio, rather it's at the James Graham Brown Cancer Center, where Eldridge and other women come for treatment.

"It makes you kind of think when you pull into the parking lot what you're here for," patient Mary Jane Stillwell said. "You're reminded, 'Oh, it's cancer. It's cancer.'"

Thursday, the rooms usually used for medical consultations instead held fashion consultations, with the women turning from patients into models for the day.

"I thought, 'Holy cow! That's not me,' because that is not me here," Stillwell, who is battling breast cancer for the fourth time, said. "We're just going to keep doing it because I refuse - I refuse to let this take my pride and joy from me."

The makeover and photoshoot were a chance not only for these women to get glammed up, but to also show off their journey with a smile and some laughter.

"I feel good," Stillwell said. "I feel good. Look good, feel good."

"I'm not embarrassed by it," Eldridge said. "I don't look good with it, but it's who I am, and I'm fighting this battle and I have a lot of people behind me, and this is part of the battle and I'm going to win it."

As the lights flash and the camera clicks with the women smiling, the women are reminded of what they've accomplished and where they are heading.

"I'm shooting for 20 years," Eldridge said. "That's what I'm shooting for. I've got too much I want to do and I'm not ready for it to end."

