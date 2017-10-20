Alleged Starbucks holiday cup is leaked, features red and green Christmas design

(PHOTO: Twitter screenshot)

We still have a little bit of time before the holiday season really hits, but Starbucks lovers may have already seen that important cup they're destined to grab this year.

It popped up on Reddit just a few days ago. A user leaked a photo of Starbucks' alleged 2017 holiday cup design, the caption reading “Just got it in our order. Holiday short cup design!??”

If the cup design is in fact real -- it'll have a more Christmas-related feel than last year's red and white designs.

Is this the new Starbucks holiday cup design? https://t.co/aeZCkqotyi pic.twitter.com/3Y3BAJyyu1 — Eater (@Eater) October 20, 2017

According to PEOPLE, Starbucks has not commented and is expected to release their holiday cups sometime in November.

