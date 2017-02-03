Adoption agency announces closure putting Indiana couple's wish on hold

Adam Christian and Jason Dailey (Photo: Bradfield, Robert)

CLARKSVILLE, IND. (WHAS11) -- For Adam Christian and Jason Dailey, their 2013 wedding was the start of building a family.

"We saw each other as fathers at some point in our lives," Dailey said.

The Clarksville, Indiana couple began the adoption process two years ago through the Independent Adoption Center. They passed the background checks and home visits.

"We were just in the long wait. We could have literally at any moment received a phone call," told WHAS11.

Unfortunately, that phone call would never come. Instead, an email on Tuesday would put a pause on their adoption efforts. The IAC filed for bankruptcy. The agency cited societal changes, claiming in a statement it "created an environment in the United States where there are fewer potential birth parents than at any other point in our 34-year history."

Christian and Dailey received no phone call and no further explanation.

"I almost find it fascinating because it has been so personal to this point that that was how we were notified," Christian said.

Their eventual nursery still in waiting, but they are slowly adding to it, including books and stuffed animals. They even have a crib they are ready to assemble.

"It is very disheartening, but we haven't lost hope. We know that we're still going to be parents one day," Dailey said.

The couple plans to file a claim to recoup some of their $13,000 they've spent, but they know it's not about the money and more of an opportunity to become parents.

"If this is something you are truly passionate about, don't let this type of hiccup to be the end of your journey," Christian said.

The IAC has an office in Indianapolis and a spokesperson for the state's attorney general's office says its consumer protection division is aware of the agency's closure. As of Friday morning, it received two consumer complaints and it will be looking into them.

For families looking to adopt, picking the right adoption agency can be a long process.

The website, familyeducation, has a list of ways on how to track down a reputable agency, including asking adoptive parent groups and family doctors.

