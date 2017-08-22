Your new viral obsession? 2 year old's preschool rant: 'I'm shook'

Screenshot: Katie Stauffer, YouTube

(ALLTHEMOMS.com) - This hilarious video of 2-year-old Mila Stauffer is one snort-worthy line after another delivered in a pink and purple princess dress.

“I told her I wanted to go to law school.”

“I’m shook.”

“The teacher is shady.”

“Kids are insane.”

“Pooping everywhere!”

The Arizona toddler’s sharp facial expressions and eye rolls have turned her into a viral obsession on social media. Her mother, Katie Stauffer, who uploaded the video on YouTube, now has 1.6 million followers on her Instagram page, thanks to the mini-diva antics of Mila.

Sass, acting chops

Mom told Fox 10 Phoenix that Mila has a lot of sass and likes to act. Her videos receive hundreds of thousands to millions of views. This 59-second video slays with Mila’s rant about her day at preschool that included a classmate who “got triggered” and her own solution to the chaos: nap time.

