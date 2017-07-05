WHAS
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Well-known actor proclaims best Texas pies are made by ETX baker in Jacksonville

KYTX 10:37 AM. EDT July 05, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, TEXAS - A well-known actor has proclaimed on Facebook that he's found the woman that makes the best pies in Texas... East Texas as a matter of fact!

Patrick Dempsey, widely known for his role as "McDreamy" in Grey's Anatomy, took to social media to praise Jan Gowin of Sadler's Kitchen in Jacksonville for her pies. 

Gowin is the mother of the restaurant's owner, Rob. 

Comments on his post wholeheartedly agree..do you?

© 2017 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories