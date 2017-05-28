Warner Bros. announces a new 'Jetsons' movie

The Jetsons (Photo: Hanna-Barbera, Custom)

Did you watch The Jetsons growing up?

Warner Bros. announced the classic cartoon is coming to the big screen.

The original series ran from 1962 to 1963.

It followed the adventures of George, Jane, Judy, and Elroy Jetson in the year 2062.

The Hollywood Reporter reports Sausage Party co-director Conrad Vernon is set to helm the new movie.

So far, there is no release date.

© 2017 KHOU-TV