Investigations underway after veteran stuntman dies on 'Walking Dead' set

Veteran stuntman John Bernecker died from injuries suffered in a fall during an accident on the set of 'The Walking Dead' on July 12, 2017. (Photo courtesy: IMDB.com)

ATLANTA - A stuntman who was seriously injured in an accident on the set of The Walking Dead Wednesday, has died.

According to film industry journal Deadline, John Bernecker suffered head injuries when fell about 30 feet to a concrete floor. After the accident, Bernecker was transported to Atlanta Medical Center. Official word of his death came Friday morning.

Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk says Bernecker died from his injuries at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday.

AMC, the producer of The Walking Dead, released a statement Thursday afternoon:

“We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for ‘The Walking Dead’ and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set. He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The video below shows some of Bernecker's stunt work over the past year, much of it produced in metro Atlanta.

Two separate investigations -- one from SAG-AFTRA, and a second from OSHA -- have been launched into the accident.

OSHA spokesman Mike D'Aquino told 11Alive's Chris Hopper that their investigation could take up to six months to complete, but would not elaborate, nor provide any additional comments on Friday.

Bernecker was a veteran stuntman with many film and television credits in his background including recent local work in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, 24: Legacy, The War With Grandpa, The Fate of the Furious, Black Panther, Rampage, and Escape Plan 2: Hades.

Condolences have started to pour in from others who have worked with Bernecker on The Walking Dead and other productions:

#JohnBernecker It was a pleasure to know and work w/ you. May your soul now Rest In Peace, good, kind sir. — J.D. Evermore (@jd_evermore) July 14, 2017

I mourn today with the stunt community at the tragic loss of stuntman John Bernecker. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) July 14, 2017

John Bernecker was my double on @24fox he brought great enthusiasm and was beyond professional. I miss you bud. Prayers to your family #RIP — Bailey Chase (@Bailey_Chase) July 14, 2017

Our thoughts are with John Bernecker's family #twdfamily — Major Dodson (@Major_Dodson) July 14, 2017

Was literally just joking around with #JohnBernecker on set a few weeks ago. Can't believe it. We lost such a great person & performer. — Gary Weeks (@GaryWeeks) July 14, 2017

#JohnBernecker was one of the best most talented stuntmen I have ever been blessed to work with. Praying for his family and loved ones! 🙏 — Kellan Lutz (@kellanlutz) July 14, 2017

The Walking Dead, now in its 8th season, films many episodes in Senoia, Ga., and other parts of metro Atlanta. There is no word as to when production will resume.

© 2017 WXIA-TV