Today in Entertainment History: Feb. 5, 2017

On Feb. 5, 1940, Glenn Miller and his orchestra recorded "Tuxedo Junction" for RCA Victor's Bluebird label.

In 1957, Bill Haley and His Comets were mobbed by fans when they arrived in London for a tour.

In 1972, Paul Simon released his first solo single following his breakup with Art Garfunkel. The song, "Mother and Child Reunion," became a Top 5 hit.





In 1992, a blues band accompanied Willie Dixon's funeral procession in Chicago. Dixon died of heart failure about a week earlier.

In 1996, actress Elizabeth Taylor filed for divorce from her seventh husband, Larry Fortensky, citing irreconcilable differences.

In 1998, guitarist Tim Kelly of Slaughter was killed in a traffic accident in northwest Arizona. He was 34.

In 2001, actor Tom Cruise and actress Nicole Kidman announced their separation after 11 years of marriage.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Stuart Damon is 80. Singer-songwriter Barrett Strong is 76. Actor David Selby ("Dark Shadows," ''Falcon Crest") is 76. Singer Al Kooper is 73. Actress Charlotte Rampling is 71. Actress Barbara Hershey is 69. Actor-director-comedian Christopher Guest is 69. Actor Tom Wilkinson ("Selma") is 69. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows ("Saturday Night Live") is 56. Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh is 55. Actress Laura Linney is 53. Bassist Duff McKagan of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N' Roses) is 53. Actor Chris Parnell is 50. Singer Chris Barron of the Spin Doctors is 49. Singer Bobby Brown is 48. Actor Michael Sheen ("Masters of Sex," ''Frost/Nixon," ''Twilight" films) is 48. Actor David Chisum ("Black Box," ''One Life to Live") is 47. Country singer Sara Evans is 46. Country singer Tyler Farr is 33. Keyboardist Mark Shusterman of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 32. Actor Darren Criss ("Glee") is 30. Keyboardist Kyle Simmons of Bastille is 29. Actor Jeremy Sumpter ("Friday Night Lights," ''Peter Pan") is 28. Drummer Graham Sierota (sih-ROH'-tah) of Echosmith is 18.

