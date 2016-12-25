Today in entertainment history: Dec. 25, 2016

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Musician James Brown performs on stage at the Miller Rock Thru Time Celebrating 50 Years of Rock Concert at Roseland September 17, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Photo: Frank Micelotta, 2004 Getty Images)

On Dec. 25, 1946, actor W.C. Fields died. He was 67.

In 1959, future Beatles drummer Ringo Starr got his first set of drums as a Christmas present. He was working as an apprentice engineer at the time.

In 1964, George Harrison's girlfriend, Patti Boyd, was attacked by jealous female fans at a Beatles show in London.

In 1968, singer-guitarist Eric Bloom joined Blue Oyster Cult.

In 1976, The Eagles' album "Hotel California" went platinum.

In 1977, comedian Charlie Chaplin died in Switzerland at age 88.

In 1978, Public Image Limited performed for the first time in London.

In 1981, the J. Geils Band performed a Christmas concert for the inmates at a correction center near Boston. A few days later, their "Freeze Frame" album went gold.

In 1991, Willie Nelson's 33-year-old son Billy was found dead at his home in suburban Nashville. A medical examiner ruled the death a suicide by hanging.

Also in 1991, "The Prince of Tides," directed by Barbra Streisand, opened nationwide.

In 1995, entertainer Dean Martin died of respiratory failure at his home in Beverly Hills, California. He was 78.

In 1998, guitarist Bryan MacLean of Love died of a heart attack in Los Angeles. He was 52.

In 1999, comedian Jerry Seinfeld married public relations executive Jessica Sklar in New York.

In 2006, James Brown died at an Atlanta hospital. He was 73.

In 2008, actress-singer Eartha Kitt died of colon cancer at her home in Weston, Connecticut. She was 81.

Today's birthdays: Actress Hanna Schygulla (SHEE'-goo-lah) ("Barnum," ''Casanova") is 73. Singer John Edwards of The Spinners is 72. Actor Gary Sandy ("WKRP In Cincinnati") is 71. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 70. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 68. Actress Sissy Spacek is 67. Actress CCH Pounder is 64. Singer Annie Lennox is 62. Singer Steve Wariner is 62. Guitarist Robin Campbell of UB40 is 62. Singer Shane McGowan (The Popes, the Pogues) is 59. Actress Klea Scott ("Millennium") is 48. Guitarist Noel Hogan of The Cranberries is 45. Singer Dido (DY'-doh) is 45. Singer Mac Powell of Third Day is 44. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 34. Singer Jess and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas are 32.