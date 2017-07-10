Mary J. Blige at KFC Yum! Center Sept. 23

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – One of the most successful female R&B artists of all time, Mary J. Blige, will be in concert on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
Special guests Joe and Stokely will perform on her "Strength of a Woman" tour at the KFC Yum! Center.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 14 at noon. Tickets will be available at the KFC Yum! Center Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs