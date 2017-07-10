Mary J. Blige at KFC Yum! Center Sept. 23

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 01: Mary J. Blige performs onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca Cola at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 1, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival) (Photo: Bennett Raglin, 2017 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – One of the most successful female R&B artists of all time, Mary J. Blige, will be in concert on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.

Special guests Joe and Stokely will perform on her "Strength of a Woman" tour at the KFC Yum! Center.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 14 at noon. Tickets will be available at the KFC Yum! Center Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

