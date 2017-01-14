Theaters to show Singin' in the Rain in honor of Debbie Reynolds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Just a couple weeks after Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds’ death, one local theater is giving the public a chance to experience the actress’ breakout role.

In honor of Reynolds’ legacy and the 65th anniversary of the release of Singin’ in the Rain, theaters across the country will be playing the classic Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Locally, Regal New Albany Stadium 16 will be playing the film. They will also be showing the film at the same time on Wednesday.

Debbie Reynolds died on Dec. 28 after a stroke, one day after her daughter and actress Carrie Fisher died.

(© 2017 WHAS)