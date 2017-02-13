The411 with Sherlene Shanklin: Fesival of Laughs

Festival of Laughs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The411 with Sherlene Shanklin: Laughter can be good for the soul and on Friday, March 10 your soul will be full with the Festival of Laughs featuring Mike Epps, Sommore, Bruce Bruce and Arnez J.

The comedy show will showcase some of the funniest comedians, all which all have a unique style of their own. From talking about their childhood and family in Indiana to relationships. The KFC Yum! Center Show will begin at 8 p.m.

The doors open approximately one hour prior to that.

