The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store: July 9, 2017

AP , WHAS 3:47 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 9, 2017:
 
iTunes Movies US Charts:
 
1. The Boss Baby
 
2. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
 
3. CHiPs (2017)
 
4. Ghost In the Shell
 
5. Beauty and the Beast (2017)
 
6. The Fate of the Furious
 
7. The Zookeeper's Wife
 
8. John Wick: Chapter 2
 
9. Life
 
10. The Twilight Saga: Ultimate Collection
 
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent
 
1. The Lost City of Z
 
2. 2:22
 
3. Personal Shopper
 
4. The Promise (2017)
 
5. The Reagan Show
 
6. Once Upon a Time in Venice
 
7. Song to Song
 
8. East Side Sushi
 
9. Before I Fall
 
10. Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World's Greatest Secret

© 2017 Associated Press


