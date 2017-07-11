The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store: July 9, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 20: Carmen Gabriela Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Rafael Thomas Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend "The Boss Baby" New York Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on March 20, 2017. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Coppola, 2017 Getty Images)

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 9, 2017:

1. The Boss Baby

2. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

3. CHiPs (2017)

4. Ghost In the Shell

5. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

6. The Fate of the Furious

7. The Zookeeper's Wife

8. John Wick: Chapter 2

9. Life

10. The Twilight Saga: Ultimate Collection

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent

1. The Lost City of Z

2. 2:22

3. Personal Shopper

4. The Promise (2017)

5. The Reagan Show

6. Once Upon a Time in Venice

7. Song to Song

8. East Side Sushi

9. Before I Fall

10. Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World's Greatest Secret

