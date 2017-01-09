The most streamed shows on Netflix in Kentuckiana

Netflix logo (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Photo: 2014 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Have you ever wondered what your neighbors watch on Netflix? HighSpeedInternet.com released a map of the most streamed shows in 2016 by state.

In Kentucky, the most watched series is The Walking Dead and in Indiana, the most watched series is Parks and Recreation.

To view the full list and map visit https://www.highspeedinternet.com/resources/2016s-streamed-netflix-shows-state/.