Ziggy the Kitten's road to recovery

Ziggy is a five-week-old kitten who was shot several times with a BB gun. One of the pellets is still lodged in her brain, and may cause permanent damage to the kitten's vision and hearing. Ziggy is improving as she goes into foster care before she's avai

WHAS 12:21 PM. EDT June 22, 2017

