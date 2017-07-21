You don't need a sixth sense to see Chip Coffey

Chip Coffery is known for his work on shows like "Psychic Kids" and "Paranormal State," as well as being an author after writing "Growing Up Psychic." The psychic joins GDL to share about his talent ahead of his appearance at the The MidSouth 2017 Parano

WHAS 12:47 PM. EDT July 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories