You don't need a sixth sense to see Chip Coffey
Chip Coffery is known for his work on shows like "Psychic Kids" and "Paranormal State," as well as being an author after writing "Growing Up Psychic." The psychic joins GDL to share about his talent ahead of his appearance at the The MidSouth 2017 Parano
WHAS 12:47 PM. EDT July 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman hospitalized after one drink at Cancun resort
-
Man confesses to killing infant son
-
Fans support Butchertown location for soccer stadium
-
What is single-payer healthcare?
-
Homeless twins remain hopeful
-
Family files $60M lawsuit against sword company
-
Family, friends remember teens killed in Herr Lane crash
-
The tough fight with glioblastoma
-
Video: New study examines link between Lyme and suicide
-
New information released in deadly Portland stabbing
More Stories
-
Judge grants more than $224K in fees, costs in…Jul 21, 2017, 12:57 p.m.
-
HEAT ADVISORY TODAY!Feb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Habitat for Humanity spreads the love to local neighborhoodJul 21, 2017, 1:12 p.m.