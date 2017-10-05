TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
Vegas shooter booked room facing Lollapalooza in ChicagoOct. 5, 2017, 10:22 a.m.
-
Netflix is raising the price of its most popular planOct. 5, 2017, 9:57 a.m.
-
Girlfriend of Las Vegas killer says he left her in the darkOct. 4, 2017, 6:22 p.m.