You can't put a price on good eyesight
Could you imagine waking up one day and being able to see as soon as you open your eyes without the need to for any glasses or contacts? Dr. Kenneth Smith joins GDL to talk about how simple a solution to poor eyesight a LASIK procedure can be.
WHAS 12:20 PM. EDT September 12, 2017
