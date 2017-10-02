Wig out at a Kudmani fueled party
Every October, attention turns to groups providing breast cancer awareness and research. During this month, one of the biggest groups in cancer support, Gilda's Club, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their "hair-raising" fundraiser, "Wigs on Tap."
WHAS 12:14 PM. EDT October 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Dozens dead, 100 injured in Las Vegas strip shooting
-
Public workers band together in support of pension reform
-
Home video brings 1938 Gettysburg reunion to life
-
A book that can help you read people
-
What is Pitino's Role?
-
Bowman Field Aviation Heritage and Military Festival happening Oct. 14-15
-
World's biggest potluck held at Iroquois Park
-
T.G.'s Morning Forecast
-
Full home video of 1938 Gettysburg reunion
More Stories
-
First victim identified in Las Vegas shootingOct. 2, 2017, 12:31 p.m.
-
Nurse, with ties to Kentuckiana, describes hospital…Oct. 2, 2017, 12:48 p.m.
-
Las Vegas Strip shooting: More than 50 dead, more…Oct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m.