Who said Derby hats can't come with a little attitude

Everybody with a hat is a celebrity during Derby week, so designer Angie Schultz joins GDL with advice on finding the hat that expresses your personality. Attitudes by Angie will showcase Derby hats at the Marriott Downtown on May 3 - 6, 2017, and at 21C

WHAS 5:43 PM. EDT April 26, 2017

