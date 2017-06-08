WhiskyLIVE is an international fantasy-land of whiskey and scotch

For bourbon lovers, The 2017 Kentucky Bourbon Affair is their chance to rub elbows with master distillers, tour the distilleries, and fill (or empty) your own bottle. WhiskyLIVE is the Affair's Saturday night shebang, held at the Louisville Marriott East,

WHAS 12:21 PM. EDT June 08, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories