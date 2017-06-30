When you can't hold it together alone, Centerstone KY is there
While some of us were taught that it's okay to ask for help, it can still be difficult to admit when we need it as adults. Shannon Shaughnessy and Amanda Newton join GDL to highlight Center stone's adult crisis services.
WHAS 1:34 PM. EDT June 30, 2017
