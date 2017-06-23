What do you do if you're a baker allergic to gluten? Make macarons!

Riana Ferleman was a budding baker who found out she was unfortunately allergic to gluten. After spending weeks perfecting her recipe, she's ready to launch Derby City Macarons, which offers the traditional French sweets with an nontraditional twists.

WHAS 12:45 PM. EDT June 23, 2017

