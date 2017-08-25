WCHQ goes "Live from Gerstles"

Who wants to put off all the fun till the weekend? Crescent Hill Radio doesn't. On Tuesday nights, DJs from Crescent Hill Radio will host "Live from Gerstles," where live music starts at 8:00 PM at Gerstle's Place with a new band every week.

WHAS 12:28 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

