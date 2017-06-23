Vintage Voodoo works their magic
Underneath Vintage Voodoo's tough exteriors must be hearts of gold, because the awesomely creepy band lends their talents to worthy causes anytime they can. Their newest cause is a concert fundraiser for a family friend whose little girl, Addie Shields, w
WHAS 12:47 PM. EDT June 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
A new chapter for Katina Powell
-
Inmates find fame after saving fallen deputy
-
Jared talks spotty rain
-
City experimenting with clear boarding on blighted homes
-
Woman, 81, leads police on slow chase
-
Man found shot to death in Parkland neighborhood
-
Officer shot on Kemmons Drive
-
Tearful Jessica Green walks out on caucus
-
Cereal Box Restaurant opening on Baxter Ave.
-
RAW: Zola the gorilla dances at Dallas Zoo
More Stories
-
Tropical Depression Cindy brings rain, storms and…Jun 20, 2017, 11:16 a.m.
-
3 Louisville residents killed in semi crash in OhioJun 23, 2017, 12:18 p.m.
-
California AG bans state-funded travel to 4 states…Jun 23, 2017, 11:36 a.m.