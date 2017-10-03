Vintage Bakersfield sound takes the stage

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Family on Vegas vacation describes horrific shooting
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
-
Kentuckiana natives in Vegas as at least 58 killed, hundreds injured in shooting
-
Tom Petty: A look at the rock star's career
-
Silver Alert issued for So.Ind. man
-
UFO Night Lights - The Deal Guy
-
What to do in an active shooter situation
-
First Alert StormTeam: Tuesday Outlook
-
Public workers band together in support of pension reform
More Stories
-
Vegas gunman had bump stock, device used to modify weaponOct. 3, 2017, 9:44 a.m.
-
UofL's Postel hopes to name interim AD on Tuesday…Sep 30, 2017, 11:07 p.m.
-
Kentuckiana family on Las Vegas vacation recalls…Oct. 2, 2017, 10:25 p.m.