Veterans go to the cut-throat business world
If you've made military service your career, but have always dreamed of starting your own business, retirement may finally give you the chance. The VetStart program is giving Kentucky veterans training in becoming entrepreneurs with successful results.
WHAS 12:56 PM. EDT July 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Falls of the Ohio fishing accident survivor talks about loss
-
Act of love: Soldier in viral photo meets photographer
-
New information in deadly Bowling Green crash
-
1 dead in S. 38th Street shooting
-
Ky. soldier featured in viral photo meets photographer
-
Repairs to I-65 begin Monday
-
First Alert StormTeam Forecast: Monday Outlook
-
WHAS Radio marks 95th anniversary
-
Missing 2-year-old found dead in neighboring swimming pool
-
Jennifer Lawrence holds "Power of One" fundraiser
More Stories
-
Police release sketch of suspect in Delphi, Ind.…Jul 17, 2017, 10:13 a.m.
-
Ky. shelters work to control dog flu outbreakJul 17, 2017, 12:11 p.m.
-
Coroner's office IDs 2-year-old who drowned at…Jul 17, 2017, 12:43 p.m.