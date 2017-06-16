Vanetti has a beef with jerky!

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police searching for 2 people robbing the elderly
-
Pitino, Jurich respond to NCAA infractions ruling
-
UVA student released from North Korea in a coma
-
Pet owners need to be aware of hot asphalt
-
T.G. talks hot temps for the weekend
-
Shooter's widow shocked by husband's actions
-
Former Mayor Dave Armstrong passes away
-
Louisville EMS issues warning about synthetic drug 'Serenity'
-
Ricky Jones on UofL NCAA infractions
-
Building destroyed by early morning fire
More Stories
-
Wife of James Hodgkinson: 'I was shocked'Jun 15, 2017, 6:19 p.m.
-
Robbery suspects strike again, six senior citizens…Jun 15, 2017, 10:45 p.m.
-
LMPD arrest man, charge him with murder of 18-year-oldJun 16, 2017, 11:23 a.m.