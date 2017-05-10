Tony Vanetti and Dwight Witten reunite on 840!
After the multiple complaint calls and tears of both laughter and outrage in less than a month of being on the air together, Tony Vanetti and Dwight Witten are once again reuniting to host a radio show. The two sit on the GDL coach with Terry to reminisce
WHAS 11:27 AM. EDT May 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
'Gray death' opioid can kill with single dose
-
Attorneys seek death penalty for Brice Rhodes
-
Car theft suspect dies after confrontation
-
Full Investigation: Woman's skin 'melts off' after medication error
-
Dad keeps good on disciplinary promise
-
Soldier speaks after his picture was used to scam Dallas online daters
-
T.G. talks rain showers
-
Shooting victim jumps on adult day care bus
-
Audit: Taxes meant for police were misspent
-
Dallas woman loses big while looking for love
More Stories
-
Comey asked for more money, manpower for Russia…May 10, 2017, 12:48 p.m.
-
JCPS student claims assault at Crosby Middle SchoolMay 10, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
-
New teenage fad 'dripping' could be deadlyMay 10, 2017, 11:06 a.m.