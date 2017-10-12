Thousands flock for the physical challenge of the Louisville IRONMAN
A 26.2 mile run, a 112 mile bike ride, and a 2.4 mile swim in the Ohio River. That's what the 2,700 competitors are looking forward to in Louisville's IRONMAN Triathlon. Pros and amateurs alike participate in the race and a few join GDL to talk about the
WHAS 1:16 PM. EDT October 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
Sen. Rand Paul talks tax reform with Louisville…Oct 11, 2017, 11:13 p.m.
-
Adidas top exec to face judgeOct 12, 2017, 6:20 a.m.
-
State Road 403 to be closed for 2 weeksOct 12, 2017, 6:43 a.m.