The411: The Darrell Griffith Foundation Derby Experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- We are in the countdown to the fastest two minutes in sports, the Kentucky Derby.

Galas and parties are popping up and so are their celebrity guest lists. Former NBA & U of L star Darrell Griffith will host his annual event on Derby night.

Griffith always brings in artists who fans would love to see from Brandy, Jazmine Sullivan to Fantasia Barrino.

Did you do a double-take and when I said Fantasia? Well, Darrell can now mark that name off his wish list because the Grammy-nominated artist is this year’s entertainment. The R&B star rose to fame when we won the third season of American Idol in 2004. Fantasia has multiple albums and plenty of hits her fans will get to hear on Derby night like “ Lose to Win”, “Without Me”, “Bittersweet” and “I Believe” just to name a few. Her soulful and dynamic stage performance will make the Darrell Griffith Experience one you will not forget on Saturday, May 6.

Also, performing that evening will be Ro James. To keep the music going all night DJ Kid Capri will be on the 1’s & 2’s. Don’t forget the event was moved from the Kentucky Convention Center due to a multi-year construction project to the Kentucky Exposition Center next to Freedom Hall in the North Wing. The party begins at 11:30 p.m. and will end around 4:30 a.m. That will give you plenty of time to see the Derby race, rest a little and then get dressed for the “dress to impress” event.

General admission tickets are $110 per person which includes complimentary drinks and a buffet. You can pick them up at Griff’s, Cardboard Heroes at Mall St. Matthews, Better Days in Lyles Mall and All Penn Stations locations.

If you have a Kentucky Derby event, send it to me at The411@whas11.com. You can follow me on Twitter @Sherlenemediapr and Instagram @Sherlenemediapro.

