The411: Surprises for Bryson Tillers' pop-up show Wednesday?

Bryson Tiller (Photo: RCA Records)

The first two popup shows for Kentucky native Bryson Tiller have been impressive. The first show in Los Angeles at the Roxy got to see Tiller perform that he also had Playboi Carti share the stage. Then before his “True to Self” album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 Chart, Tiller was in New York performing and welcomed to the stage Travis Scott and Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

So, with his last popup being in his hometown of Louisville on Wednesday, fans hope to get a surprise performance as well. Several names have been circulating hoping they will come to Louisville even a couple of his label mates have been tossed around.

I’ve received an invite to see the show so I’m excited to see who all will take the stage.

On June 1st, Tiller announced the Trapsoul Series, “True to Self” popup tour with Los Angeles, New York and Louisville on the schedule.

The Louisville show will be held in the Mercury Ballroom which holds about 900 people. It was a matter of a couple of hours before the show sold out.

