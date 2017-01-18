WHAS
The411: SuperChef's owner names son after the Greatest

Sherlene Shanklin, WHAS 8:47 PM. EST January 18, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Muhammad Ali would have been 75 years old on January 17, but his influence lives on. 

I’ve been in contact with a Louisville entrepreneur.  He’s had a busy week from making sure the pipes in his business were functional, a Stop the Violence Initiative held on Ali’s birthday to his wife having a baby. 

Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson spent the day with his wife Tatahda in an area hospital. Their bundle of joy arrived weighing in at 6 lbs. and 13 oz. and 19 inches long.

Did I mention his name? Well, it’s Legend Ali Ferguson.  You got it! Named after the “Greatest of All Time”. 

(© 2017 WHAS)


