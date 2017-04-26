The411: Linkin' Bridge supporting local events, organizations

Linkin' Bridge (Photo: Courier-Journal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Their family and friends knew they had real talent but it took the world to recognize them from “America’s Got Talent.” Now, Linkin’ Bridge is using their beautiful vocals to support events and organizations in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. They have been on a whirlwind of appearances since they gained notoriety. I even invited them to appear on WHAS11 and Mayor Fischer’s Give A Day Telethon to answer phones for viewers who wanted to volunteer during the city’s “Give a Week” of service.

The group will take part in several Kentucky Derby events and lend their voices to help so many deserving organizations. Their new song “My Old Kentucky Home” is going viral. They have over 1 million hits on the song. When you look at the video you’ll recognize some popular sites from Churchill Downs, Louisville Slugger Museum and Muhammad Ali’s childhood home.

If you have not heard their rendition. Click here and tell me what you think.

