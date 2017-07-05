The411: Guy, Monica, Dru Hill

Monica (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- R & B and Soul will take you back to the 90’s with the music you used to listen to when you were at a block party. Artists like Guy featuring Teddy Riley, Monica, Jagged Edge, Dru Hill and Next will all be at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, November 11.

Tickets go on sale this Monday, July 10, at 10:00 am and they start at $42.50. You can purchase them at the KFC Yum! Center, all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

If you have a story idea, send it to me at The411@whas11.com. You can also follow me for real-time news on Twitter @Sherlenemediapr and on Facebook @SherleneShanklin.

© 2017 WHAS-TV