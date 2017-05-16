The soul songtress Leela James will perform in Louisville

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 14: Leela James performs at Celebration Of Life With TV One's R&B Divas LA at House of Blues Sunset Strip on January 14, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TV One) (Photo: Charley Gallay, 2015 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11)-- A few weeks ago, I told my coworkers that I had found my new cd to hit repeat on. Now, I just received word that she will be in Louisville. R&B and soul artist Leela James will be at the Mercury Ballroom on Wednesday, June 14th at 8:00p.

James’ new cd entitled “Did It For Love” is filled with soulful anthems and stories of love from “Don’t want You Back” “All Over Again” “Hard For Me” to “Take Me”. It’s a cd full of soulful ballads.

Daley will open for James. He currently has the single “Until the Pain is Gone” featuring Jill Scott.

Tickets for Leela James go on sale Friday, May 19th at 12:00p.

