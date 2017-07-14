Promotional photo from the Mercury Ballroom

Louisville, KY (WHAS11)--In 2015, the song “Classic Man” by rapper/singer Jidenna gave him the nod for a Grammy Award. Now, the artist that has sharp eye for fashion announces his Louisville show. His new album “The Chief” was released in February. Fans will get to hear his new songs on Tuesday, August 8th. Roman Gianathur will open for Jidenna at the Mercury Ballroom show.

Tickets are on sale for the artist who’s on the cutting edge of contemporary culture. They are $29.00. The show is scheduled for 8:00 pm. Don’t forget this is a general admission standing room only venue that holds approximately 900 people.

