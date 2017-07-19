The 411: Pick 6 for July 21 through July 23

Pick 6 with Sherlene Shanklin

The United State Marine Corps Sports Leadership Academy will host a free basketball clinic on Saturday, July 22nd at MidAmerica Sports Center, 1906 Watterson Trail. The camp begins at 8:00 am and ends at 4:30 pm. The camp is for youth 15 to 19 years of age. For additional information go to www.usmcsports.com. It’s an Evening Under the Stars at Farmington. There will be live music from Carly Johnson. Tickets are $50.00 . The event begins at 6:00 p.m. in the pavilion. Farmington is located at 3033 Bardstown Road. On Friday, July 21st the St. Agnes Carnival and Concerts will host a concert with The Pranksters, Johnny Doughnut Experience and Turn 3. The concert begins at 5:30 pm. It’s the Louisville Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival at the Louisville Water Tower on Friday, July 21st and Saturday, July 22nd. Walkup admission is $15.00. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. For additional information go to www.louisvillebluesand bbqfestival.com. The Ursuline Arts Center and Genesis Arts Kentucky will present Journey, a stage reading of founder Dolores White’s book; So the Journey Begins. For tickets price and/or additional information call 502-619-4109. It’s the 2nd annual Louisville Open Black Rodeo on Saturday, July 22nd at 7:30 pm. The event will be held at the Kentucky Expo Center. Tickets start at $25.00. You can purchase them through ticketmaster.com.

If you have an event for the Pick6, send it to Sherlene Shanklin at the411@whas11.com. Send your events at least two weeks in advance. You can follow me on Twitter @Sherlenemediapr and Instagram @Sherlenemediapro.

