The 411: Pick 6 for July 21 through July 23

- The United State Marine Corps Sports Leadership Academy will host a free basketball clinic on Saturday, July 22nd at MidAmerica Sports Center, 1906 Watterson Trail. The camp begins at 8:00 am and ends at 4:30 pm. The camp is for youth 15 to 19 years of age. For additional information go to www.usmcsports.com.
- It’s an Evening Under the Stars at Farmington. There will be live music from Carly Johnson. Tickets are $50.00 . The event begins at 6:00 p.m. in the pavilion. Farmington is located at 3033 Bardstown Road.
- On Friday, July 21st the St. Agnes Carnival and Concerts will host a concert with The Pranksters, Johnny Doughnut Experience and Turn 3. The concert begins at 5:30 pm.
- It’s the Louisville Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival at the Louisville Water Tower on Friday, July 21st and Saturday, July 22nd. Walkup admission is $15.00. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. For additional information go to www.louisvillebluesand bbqfestival.com.
- The Ursuline Arts Center and Genesis Arts Kentucky will present Journey, a stage reading of founder Dolores White’s book; So the Journey Begins. For tickets price and/or additional information call 502-619-4109.
- It’s the 2nd annual Louisville Open Black Rodeo on Saturday, July 22nd at 7:30 pm. The event will be held at the Kentucky Expo Center. Tickets start at $25.00. You can purchase them through ticketmaster.com.
If you have an event for the Pick6, send it to Sherlene Shanklin at the411@whas11.com. Send your events at least two weeks in advance. You can follow me on Twitter @Sherlenemediapr and Instagram @Sherlenemediapro.
