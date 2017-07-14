Super Chef Darnell Ferguson will host a book signing

Darnell Ferguson

Have you even seen the Louisville entrepreneur and owner of one of the most notable restaurants in Louisville do anything on a small scale?

Your answer is likely “no” because he does everything in a big way or should we say "super sized?"

Darnell “Super Chef” Ferguson releases his new book on the one year anniversary of the opening of his restaurant Super Chefs. On Saturday, July 15, Darnell and his Super Chef team will celebrate overcoming obstacles from fire to flood but their faith is what got them to see this day.

At 11:00 am Darnell will host a book launch & signing session of his book entitled “Knowing is half the fight…Cooking is the other”. This was the brainchild of “Super Chef” when he was in culinary school. Fast-forward several years later with a successful business and frequent appearances on several national cooking shows this was the perfect time to finish the project.

Ferguson says, “When you read my book, it will give you healthy cooking tips, smart serving sizes to assist with portion control and mental food tips. When customers come into my restaurant they always stop me and ask general questions about food, preparation, and dieting so I put many of the answers in the book. Knowing is half the fight. I hope when you read it that you will have several “I didn’t know that moments.”

There will be free appetizers and you have an opportunity to pick up an autographed copy of his book. Breakfast and lunch is served 8 am to 3 pm Tuesday-Sunday and dinner is from 5 pm to 10 pm Thursday-Saturday.

Super Chefs located at 1702 Bardstown Road with street parking and convenient parking in the back of the restaurant for customers.

For additional information, you can visit their websites at http://eatsuperchefs.com/ and/or www.iamsuperchef.com.

