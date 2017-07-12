Strength of a Woman tour featuring Mary J. Blige will perform at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville

Louisville, Ky (WHAS11)-- The411 with Sherlene Shanklin: It’s the new anthem for ladies around the world and now R&B/Soul star Mary J. Blige will take her new album entitled “Strength of a Woman” on tour by the same name.
The Grammy and platinum selling artist will be at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, September 23rd. Doors will open around 7:00pm and the show will begin at 8:00pm. Artists Joe and Stokley, who was the lead singer of Mint Condition, will be a part of the tour and scheduled to open for Blige in Louisville.
Tickets range from $51.50 to $99.50 and they go on sale Friday, July 14th at 12:00pm.
