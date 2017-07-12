WHAS
Strength of a Woman tour featuring Mary J. Blige will perform at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville

Sherlene Shanklin, WHAS 6:33 PM. EDT July 12, 2017

Louisville, Ky (WHAS11)-- The411 with Sherlene Shanklin:  It’s the new anthem for ladies around the world and now R&B/Soul star Mary J. Blige will take her new album entitled “Strength of a Woman” on tour by the same name. 

The Grammy and platinum selling artist will be at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, September 23rd. Doors will open around 7:00pm and the show will begin at 8:00pm.  Artists Joe and Stokley, who was the lead singer of Mint Condition, will be a part of the tour and scheduled to open for Blige in Louisville. 

Tickets range from $51.50 to $99.50 and they go on sale Friday, July 14th at 12:00pm. 

If you have a story idea and/or you would like for me to be the first to announce or cover your show in the Midwest send me the details at The411@whas11.com

You can follow me on Twitter @Sherlenemediapr and Instagram @Sherlenemediapro.  

