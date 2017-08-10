Pick6: Events for the weekend of August 11-13

Pick 6 with Sherlene Shanklin

1-Price Elementary will host a Back to School Bash on Friday, August 11th from 4p-7p at the school which is located at 5001 Garden Green Way.

2-On Saturday, August 12th from 12p-4p the Withers Academy of Music, (WAM!) will host a Back to School Drive with a backpack and school supply giveaway at 400 East Oak Street, There will be live music by D. Mawl Vibes, interactive booths, raffles and free food. Fore more information go to www.twame.org.

3-The UofL Movie Series will screen “The Lego Batman Movie” on Friday, August 11th at 6:30p on the lawn between the Natural Sciences Building and Grawemeyer Hall. The film begins around sunset. The movie, inflatables, and games are all free.

4-It’s the 12th Annual All White Attire Party and Fashion Show on Friday, August 11th at 3509 Del Park Terrace from 8p-12a. There’s a $10 donation. Designs by Jessica Johnson Fashions and Music by Rob Mac and The Maestro. Proceeds benefit The Cancer Foundation.

5-On Sunday, August 13th Cane Run Elementary and New Birth Church will host a Back to School Party from 10a-2p at Cane Run Elementary, 3951 Cane Run Road. There will be free school supplies, free haircuts for boys, free teeth cleaning, face painting, games and free food.

6-It’s the last free summer movies at Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road off New Cut Road. It’s “Sing” on Saturday, August 12th. The movie begins at 8p. The final Monday night movie will be “The Legend of Tarzan” on August 14th.

Bonus pick: Mercy Me will be a the Louisville Palace on Sunday, August 13th. For more information to www.louisvillepalace.com

Bonus pick: It’s the 2nd Annual Derby City Jazz Fest, August 11th and 12th at Churchill Downs. Gates open at 2p and entertainment will begin at 4p. General admission tickets are $50. Some 14 jazz artists will perform at the 2-day festival.

Bonus pick: Unity Jam will be held on Saturday, August 12th at the Darrell Griffith Athletic Center which is located at 36th and Virginia. The event will feature free music, food and family fun, plus health information, free health screenings and nearly 50 booths with demonstrations, resources, and giveaways. Norton Healthcare’s mobile wellness and prevention center will provide free mammograms and wellness exams.

If you have an event for the Pick6, send it to Sherlene Shanklin at the411@whas11.com. Send your events at least two weeks in advance. You can follow me on Twitter @Sherlenemediapr and Instagram @Sherlenemediapro.

