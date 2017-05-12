Pick 6 with Sherlene Shanklin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Here’s some events going on around town in this week’s Pick 6.

1. Hands Across Louisville is sponsoring their 2nd annual event on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the side of St. Martin dePorres Catholic Church at 3112 W. Broadway (on Hazel Street). There will be speakers and entertainment throughout the day. For more information, call Rosemary Smith at 502-267-4344.

2. Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory will have Pink Mini-Bats & Free Admission for Moms on Sunday, May 14. It’s the museum’s Mother’s Day tradition that moms get in free all day plus receive a beautifully branded pink mini-bats designed as a heartfelt “thank you” to these special ladies.

3. The Flea Off Market will take place this weekend. It will take place at Fresh Start, 1007 E. Jefferson Street. On May 12, 4:30 p.m.-11p.m. May 13, 11a.m.-10p.m. and May 14 from11a.m -5p.m. Admission is FREE to everything.

4. Special Olympics Kentucky athletes from throughout the Greater Louisville area will compete at St. Xavier High School on May 13. Opening Ceremonies will take place at 9:00 a.m. and the Track & Field competition will begin at 9:45 a.m.

5. It’s the 12th annual “Walk to Defeat ALS” and silent auction, May 13 at Louisville Slugger Field. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the walk at 10. The event is open to the public with all funds raised going to the ALS Association – Ky Chapter.

6. KMAC Museum is pleased to present Family Fun Day on Saturday, May 13 from 11a.m.-3p.m., with free family activities for all ages and performances from local student musicians in the museum at 715 West Main Street.

