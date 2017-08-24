Pick 6: Weekend events for August 25-27

Pick 6 with Sherlene Shanklin

Here are some events you can check out for the weekend of August 25-27:

1. It’s the 5th Annual African Heritage Festival this weekend. Many of the events will take place in and around the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage located at 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. There’s a street festival, parade, food, vendors, inflatables, health screenings plus much more. It begins on Friday and ends Sunday afternoon.

2. Enjoy Jazz in Central Park on Sunday, August 27 from 5pm-8pm. This free concert features Delfeayo Marsalis and the Jerry Tolson Group as well as Maestro J, Tri-Add, Carly Johnson, Craig Wagner, Kiko Sebrian, and Charles Walker.

3. Travis Tritt and the Charlie Daniels Band also featuring the Marshall Tucker Band and Lee Roy Parnell will be in concert on Sunday, August 27 at the Kentucky State Fair. General admission tickets are $32. Tickets DO NOT include fair admission and parking. For a list of events go to www.kystatfair.org.

4. Easton Corbin with JD Shelburne will be in concert at the Kentucky State Fair on Friday, August 25 at 8 pm as part of the Turf Concert Series. All shows are free with paid admission to the fair and the concert will be held in Cardinal Stadium with seating on a first-come first serve basis.

5. Jazz artist Gerald Albright will be in concert on Saturday, August 26 at the Kentucky Center. There are two shows with the first one at 6p and the second at 8:30p. For more info go to www.kentuckycenter.org.

6. It’s the first Watershed Festival Kentucky. It will be held on August 25-27 at Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane. It’s a music and advocacy festival celebrating Kentucky’s unique culture while advocating for progressive solutions to 21st-century challenges in water quality, sustainability, social and economic justice and diversity. The event is open from Friday the 25th at 10 am to Sunday the 27th at 5 pm for weekend pass campers. The main festival day is Saturday, August 26, with nine bands, food and drink, workshops, and a nighttime barn/square dance. Tickets and passes are available at www.watershedfestky.com.

If you have an event for the Pick6, send it to Sherlene Shanklin at the411@whas11.com.

