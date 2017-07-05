Pick 6: July 7-9

Pick 6 with Sherlene Shanklin

1- It’s the Westside Track Meet on Saturday, July 8 at Central High School Football Stadium located at 1500 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. The field events begin at

8:00 am and 10:00 am for the running events. Admission is only $5.00. If anyone wants to register to participate, they can do so at coachoregistration.com. The cost is $15.00 per athlete.

2-It’s the Skills & Drills Camp hosted by two-time Super Bowl Champion Deion Branch. The camp will be held on Saturday, July 8 at Baptist Health Performance, 12101 Sycamore Station Place. Registration begins at 8:00 am and the camp is from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The camp is for youth ages 7 to 18. The registration fee is only $50, which includes: lunch, goodie bag, t-shirt and personal instruction from Branch and some of his U of L teammates and friends. To signup go to www.deionbranchfoundation.org.

3-It’s an Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social at Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing located at 7410 Moorman Road on Sunday, July 9 from 1:00 pm -5:00 pm. The event features live music by the Josh Logan Band, a magic show with Dinky Goins, and several activities for kids, including miniature train rides, pony rides, and a farm animal petting zoo. A highlight of the event is the Ice Cream Eating Contest. Ten children and six adults will be selected to compete. Contestants will vie for the “first to finish” award. Admission to the event is free - and so are the children’s activities.

4-Los Angeles Ram Jamon Brown will host a free skate party on Saturday, July 8 at Robbens Roost, 5906 Six Mile Lane. It’s for ages 13 and under. The party is from 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm. For additional information go to www.jbrownfoundation.com.

5- Andy LaVerne and Dick Sisto to perform music of renowned jazz pianist Bill Evans in a special benefit concert for the Clifton Center on Saturday, July 8 at 8:00 pm. The concert will take place at the Clifton Center located at 2117 Payne Street, Tickets are $20 and $10 for students. More information and tickets are available on the Clifton Center website at http://cliftoncenter.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=984296

6- As part of the Summer Classic Movie Series for 2017, a series of mystery whodunits! Friday and Saturday nights at 8 pm, from July 7-August 5. This week it's “The Thin Man on Friday and Saturday it’s “Mad Love” Tickets are $5.00. They are available at the box office with no additional fee.

