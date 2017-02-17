Pick 6: Feb. 18-19

Pick 6 with Sherlene Shanklin

Checkout this week’s Pick 6 with Sherlene Shanklin:

1-Discovering the Underground Railroad Saturday, February 18 from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Oldham County History Center, 106 N 2nd Street in LaGrange. This program is open to children ages 7-12. The cost is $5 per child which includes a copy of Discovering the Underground Railroad: Junior Ranger Activity Book. For additional information call 502-222-0826.

2-The Asia Institute-Crane House will kick-off its 30th anniversary and celebrate the Year of the Rooster at the annual Asian New Year Dinner & Auction on Saturday, February 18 at Mellwood Art and Entertainment Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave. For additional information call 502-635-2240.

3-AJ Music Festival 2017 presents J-Harmony Redux on Sunday, February 19 at 7 p.m. Guest performers are “Staam” from Washington University, and “Hooshir” from Indiana University. Cantor David Lipp, Louisville jazz singer Jennifer Diamond and a community adult and junior choir will also participate in the concert. It will take place at Congregation Adath Jeshurun, located at 2401 Woodbourne Avenue. For tickets go to https://adathjeshurun.com/musicfestival.

4-The Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance and The Derby City Sisters present: Drag me to Brunch! It takes place on Sunday, February 19 starting at 12:00 pm at Feast BBQ in NuLu, 909 E. Market St. To purchase tickets go to http://ow.ly/jyAI308LNFW .

5- It’s the Wild Kratts Live on February 18 at the Louisville Palace. Wild Kratts joins the adventures of Chris and Martin Kratt as they encounter incredible wild animals, combining science education with fun and adventure as the duo travels to animal habitats around the globe. Doors open at 12:00 pm and the show begins at 1:00 pm. To purchase tickets go to www.louisvillepalace.com.

6-It’s the University of Louisville’s 80th Annual Fryberger Greek Sing. The event will be held on Sunday, February 19 at the Louisville Palace. Mrs. Agnes Moore Fryberger was a faculty member who taught music at UofL. Each year members of campus sororities and fraternities compete in the unique singing competition. The competition begins at 12:00 pm. For additional information go to www.louisvillepalace.com.

If you would like to have your event on the “Pick 6” send it to Sherlene Shanklin at The411@whas11.com.

(© 2017 WHAS)