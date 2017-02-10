Pick 6: Events in Louisville this weekend

Pick 6 with Sherlene Shanklin

Checkout Sherlene Shanklin’s “Pick 6” for the weekend of February 11:

1- "Share the Love" with Family Fun Day at KMAC Museum, 715 West Main Street. It will take place on Saturday from 11a.m., to 3p.m. Admission is FREE.

2- Telsa will be in concert at the Louisville Palace on Saturday at 7p.m. Tickets are still available, and they start at $37.50.

3- Writing the Ancestors: Literacy, Family & the Creative Process Community discussion at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. The event is free and open to the public. It begins at 3p.m. on Saturday.

4- Musiq Soulchild, Lyfe Jennings, Kindred the Family Soul & Avery Sunshine will be in concert on Sunday at 7p.m. The Nu Soul Revival Tour will take place at the Kentucky Center. Tickets start at $38.00.

5- Copper & Kings Distillery, 1121 E. Washington St., hosts "I Love Brandy" tours leading up to Valentine's Day. The special tour includes an exclusive look at the distillery, brandy chocolates, spirits sampling and a cocktail. Couples can learn all about the brandy distillation process and kick off evening plans at Copper & Kings. The cost is $15 per person. Tours will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

6- Film screening of Welcome Home-A Journey into Afro-Costa Rica on Sunday at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. Admission is $5.00 and it begins at 3p.m.

