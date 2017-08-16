Pick 6: August 18-20

Pick 6 with Sherlene Shanklin

This week’s Pick6 for August 18-20

1-It’s the Taste of South Louisville on Saturday, August 19th from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Churchill Downs on Millionaires Row. It’s $45 at the door. There will be 25-30 food/restaurant vendors participating.

2-10th Annual Soul Lounge Jazz and Soul Series on Sunday, August 20th at the KFC Yum! Center’s Norton Healthcare Plaza. NightBreeze and The Michael Houston Group will perform. The event is free. For additional information go to kfcyumcenter.com.

3-Park DuValle Community Health Center will host a health fair on Saturday, August 19th from 11am-3pm at 3015 Wilson Ave. They will provide free athletic and school physicals, blood sugar and cholesterol screenings plus much more.

4-It’s Musical Unity at Central Park on Saturday, August 19th at 5:00pm. At 7:00pm the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana will perform songs they worked on over the summer with musician 1200. For more information go to www.1200llc.com.

5-It’s the 22nd Annual Evening of Jazz featuring the Ansyn Banks Quintet on Friday, August 18th at KCD Theater, 4100 Springdale Road. Reception begins at 5:30pm and concert at 7:00pm. For more information go to www. Lincolnfdn.org.

6-It’s Newburg Days from Friday, August 18th through Sunday, August 20th. It will all take place in and/or around Petersburg Park.

If you have an event for the Pick6, send it to Sherlene Shanklin at the411@whas11.com. Send your events at least two weeks in advance. You can follow me on Twitter @Sherlenemediapr and Instagram @Sherlenemediapro.

