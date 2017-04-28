Pick 6: April 28-30

Pick 6 with Sherlene Shanklin

1. It’s the 17th annual Spring Home and Garden Show. It will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds 4-H and Commercial buildings on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29. It is free and open to the public.

2. The Gestural Line of Equine" New works by Jeaneen Barnhart will be on exhibit April 7- May 13 at the CRAFT(s) Gallery & Mercantile, 572 South 4th Street. For gallery hours go to www.craftslouisville.com.

3. It’s Bourbon & B-Sides on Saturday, April 29 at the Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave from 10 pm to 3 am. For additional information go to bourbonandbsides.com.

4. The NPC Kentucky Derby Festival Championships will be held on April 29 at the Galt House in the Grand Ballroom. Prejudging begins at 10 am and the finals will begin at 6 pm Prejudging: $20.00 Finals: $25.00 General admission. For additional information go to www.KentuckyMuscle.com.

5. The YMCA of Greater Louisville will host their annual YMCA Healthy Kids Day. The free event will take place on Sunday, April 30 from 1-4 pm on the North Great Lawn at Waterfront Park, inside Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville.

6. Kentucky Center’s ArtsReach Program will present “Dance” on April 30 at 4 pm. Their youngest dancer is four-years-old. This event is free and open to the public.

To have your event on the “Pick 6”, send it to The411@whas11.com. You can also follow me on Twitter @Sherlenemediapr and Instagram @sherlenemediapro.

© 2017 WHAS-TV