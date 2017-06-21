NBA superstar Kevin Durant's mother Wanda Durant will be in Louisville

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Kevin Durant #35 of the GSW & mother, Wanda Durant celebrate after defeating the Cavaliers in Game 5 to win the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11)--The411 with Sherlene Shanklin: When you watched the NBA Finals on WHAS11 there was a defining moment that many will remember over anything when it came the celebration. The Golden State Warriors won the championship in Game 5 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. It's when Kevin Durant celebrated with his biggest fan, his mother.

Now, Wanda Durant will travel to Louisville to be apart of the Family Scholar House celebration. They will hold a gala in place of their annual luncheon. That will take place on Thursday, September 21st. The Family Scholar House Education Gala will be at the Louisville Marriott Downtown and the event s begins at 5:30 p.m. This will be a part of their “Real MVP” campaign. To kick that initiative they will invite the unsung of the Durant family as the keynote speaker Wanda Durant, mother of NBA Superstar Kevin Durant.

She’s been called her son’s “Real MVP” from his 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player acceptance speech and when he won the 2017 Most Valuable Player in the NBA Finals.

There will be additional information in the coming weeks on how you can purchase tickets but there will be two people in the community who will get a chance to attend this event for free.

To enter, members of the community are encouraged to share the story of their “Real MVP” or someone who has helped them achieve their goals in life. This could be a parent, educator or anyone who has made a positive impact on their life. Stories can be submitted in writing or in a short video to RealMVP@FamilyScholarHouse.org. All submissions must include a name, phone number and e-mail address.

Stories will be collected through August 18 and one participant will be selected at random to attend the Gala and bring their “Real MVP” with them. Both attendees will have the opportunity to meet Wanda before the event.

The Family Scholar House’s mission is to end the cycle of poverty and transform our community by empowering families and youth to succeed in education and achieve life-long self-sufficiency. The parent scholars are full-time college students, pursuing post-secondary education, while being full time parents. The single-parent students of Family Scholar House are working to achieve their goals, ultimately gain self-sufficiency and provide a better life for themselves and their children. To learn more about Family Scholar House, please visit www.familyscholarhouse.org.

