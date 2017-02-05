Louisville native to dance during halftime show with Lady Gaga

The411 with Sherlene Shanklin: With the Super Bowl just hours away, fans are getting excited but I found that local angle. It’s not the game but the halftime show.

Louisville native Graham Breitenstein will be a part of the halftime show. Yes, he's a backup dancer with Lady Gaga. Even JCPS sent their well wishes to Graham.

We’ll be cheering on JCPS grad Graham Breitenstein during the #Superbowl! He’ll be dancing alongside @ladygaga at halftime! #WeAreJCPS pic.twitter.com/lCscbcNU1p — JCPS (@JCPSKY) February 4, 2017

I’ve been in contact with Graham. Very early this morning, we talked via email I told him that Louisville was super proud of him. He’s so excited and you could even feel that in his messages to me. So, look out for Graham at halftime.

Now back to the game... Former U of L and two time super bowl champ with the New England Patriots Deion Branch says the score will be 31 to 28 with a Patriots win. I also reached out to Chris Redman who played for U of L and the Atlanta Falcons. He says the Falcons will win 37 to 34.

I guess I need to make my prediction. I will say the Patriots with a 22 to 21, a two point conversion will win the game. My 16 year old nephew Cyler says it will be Falcons 30 to 20. I guess we will have to wait and see.

